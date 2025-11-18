A dreamy skiing adventure in Niseko

Person skiing in front of Mount Yotei, Niseko
Above board: breathtaking views of Mount Yōtei
(Image credit: Getty / Likes to travel and get new experiences)
With its “waist-high powder” and “slick” infrastructure, it’s little surprise Japan's Niseko ski region has become so “popular”, said Annabel Grossman in The Independent.

Skiers and snowboarders around the world have “felt the lure of Japan’s mountains”, and are increasingly “swapping European and North American resorts” for “the peaks of east Asia”. Niseko, on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, is a “far cry from the charming chalets of the French resorts” but it has its own “very special appeal”.

On-piste, the “thick, fluffy” snow is a “dream to ski” and “the off-piste by the slopes” has “shorter sections, allowing less experienced skiers to take advantage of the legendary powder”. There is also “plenty of challenging back country for advanced skiers”.

Perhaps one of the biggest draws is night skiing. While most pistes in Europe close relatively early, a few long pistes in Niseko are open “long into the evening”. There is something “magical” about skiing on “near-deserted” slopes “below the soft glow of the piste lights”.

