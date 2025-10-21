Budget-friendly Alpine escapes: the best ski resorts in Austria

As the cost of a skiing holiday continues to soar, it’s worth considering Austria for your next winter getaway. Generally more affordable than the big, glitzy resorts in France and Switzerland, the Austrian Alps are home to postcard-worthy villages, stunning mountain scenery and an array of tree-lined runs for all levels. Here are some of the best spots.

Obergurgl

Located at the southern end of the Ötztal Valley at an altitude of around 1,930 metres, Obergurgl is “one of the loftiest resorts in Europe”, said The Telegraph. This means you’re all but guaranteed excellent snow conditions, and a long season that typically runs from around mid-November until April. The surrounding slopes are ideal for beginners and intermediate skiers, while pros can head to nearby Vent for more “challenging” runs. It’s also well worth taking the two-way gondola to explore the neighbouring village of Hochgurgl where you’ll find a “smart mountain restaurant” and Europe’s highest motorbike museum.

SkiWelt

For an “eco-friendly” break, head to Austria’s SkiWelt region, said Kevin Rushby in The Guardian. I was sceptical that it was really possible to “ski green”, but the resort has sustainability at its core, from the solar-powered ski lift to the efficient snow-making system. It can also be reached by train: I took the Eurostar from London to Amsterdam before “jumping on the Nightjet sleeper to Austria”. As one of the country’s largest ski areas there is plenty of variety when it comes to trails, from gentle beginner slopes to thrilling black runs.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Montafon

If you’re looking for somewhere wonderfully off-the-beaten-track, Austria’s Montafon Valley is a great choice, said Bloomberg. It’s “rare” to find a quiet skiing destination these days, but this 25-mile valley “feels almost like an Alpine Brigadoon”. In total, there are five ski areas threaded with trails that dip into “cobblestoned villages, home to onion-domed chapels, dark-timber farmhouses and tiny family-run inns”. Most of the locals only speak German (you won’t find many tourists here) and remarkably “an après beer costs less than €4 [£3.50]”.

Ischgl

Ischgl, in Austria’s western Tyrol mountains, “ticks all the boxes for an action-packed ski holiday that comes in (mostly) under budget compared to other resorts”, said Time Out. There are more than 200 miles of trails “for all abilities” and “excellent” off-piste skiing. Be sure to book your accommodation as early as possible; hotels “tend to get booked up before the first powder even hits the ground”.

Kitzbühel

With its “snow-sure slopes” and “state-of-the-art lift systems”, Kitzbühel is “one of the best ski resorts in Europe”, said Condé Nast Traveller. Visitors have more than 100 miles of slopes to explore, before relaxing with “long lunches and swanky suppers in the sixty-something restaurants and bars”. It’s also a safe bet for families thanks to the Kitz Mini-Streif slope, which has been specially designed for kids.