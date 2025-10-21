Budget-friendly Alpine escapes: the best ski resorts in Austria
Expect fewer tourists and plenty of snow in the stunning Austrian Alps
As the cost of a skiing holiday continues to soar, it’s worth considering Austria for your next winter getaway. Generally more affordable than the big, glitzy resorts in France and Switzerland, the Austrian Alps are home to postcard-worthy villages, stunning mountain scenery and an array of tree-lined runs for all levels. Here are some of the best spots.
Obergurgl
Located at the southern end of the Ötztal Valley at an altitude of around 1,930 metres, Obergurgl is “one of the loftiest resorts in Europe”, said The Telegraph. This means you’re all but guaranteed excellent snow conditions, and a long season that typically runs from around mid-November until April. The surrounding slopes are ideal for beginners and intermediate skiers, while pros can head to nearby Vent for more “challenging” runs. It’s also well worth taking the two-way gondola to explore the neighbouring village of Hochgurgl where you’ll find a “smart mountain restaurant” and Europe’s highest motorbike museum.
SkiWelt
For an “eco-friendly” break, head to Austria’s SkiWelt region, said Kevin Rushby in The Guardian. I was sceptical that it was really possible to “ski green”, but the resort has sustainability at its core, from the solar-powered ski lift to the efficient snow-making system. It can also be reached by train: I took the Eurostar from London to Amsterdam before “jumping on the Nightjet sleeper to Austria”. As one of the country’s largest ski areas there is plenty of variety when it comes to trails, from gentle beginner slopes to thrilling black runs.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Montafon
If you’re looking for somewhere wonderfully off-the-beaten-track, Austria’s Montafon Valley is a great choice, said Bloomberg. It’s “rare” to find a quiet skiing destination these days, but this 25-mile valley “feels almost like an Alpine Brigadoon”. In total, there are five ski areas threaded with trails that dip into “cobblestoned villages, home to onion-domed chapels, dark-timber farmhouses and tiny family-run inns”. Most of the locals only speak German (you won’t find many tourists here) and remarkably “an après beer costs less than €4 [£3.50]”.
Ischgl
Ischgl, in Austria’s western Tyrol mountains, “ticks all the boxes for an action-packed ski holiday that comes in (mostly) under budget compared to other resorts”, said Time Out. There are more than 200 miles of trails “for all abilities” and “excellent” off-piste skiing. Be sure to book your accommodation as early as possible; hotels “tend to get booked up before the first powder even hits the ground”.
Kitzbühel
With its “snow-sure slopes” and “state-of-the-art lift systems”, Kitzbühel is “one of the best ski resorts in Europe”, said Condé Nast Traveller. Visitors have more than 100 miles of slopes to explore, before relaxing with “long lunches and swanky suppers in the sixty-something restaurants and bars”. It’s also a safe bet for families thanks to the Kitz Mini-Streif slope, which has been specially designed for kids.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Snow what? 6 charming ski towns to visit during peak summer.
The Week Recommends No powder, no problem
-
How the historic ski resort St. Moritz got its groove back
The Blend Swiss destination has been long-accustomed to hosting kings, writers, aristocrats, stars and tsars
-
Hands-on experiences that let travelers connect with the culture
The Week Recommends Sharpen your sense of place through these engaging activities
-
Holidays in the winter snow
The Week Recommends Sample winter sports in less-obvious locations
-
Raise your glass at these 7 hotel bars where the vibe is as important as the drinking
The Week Recommends Have a pisco sour in Peru and a Bellini in Rome. Or maybe run into Bruno Mars in Vegas.
-
VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth: a luxury lakeside health resort in Austria
The Week Recommends Reboot your digestive system at this tranquil wellness retreat
-
The best ski resorts for a winter escape
The Week Recommends From the Dolomites to the Pyrenees, these are Europe's top ski destinations
-
Bad Ischl: discover the sleepy salt-mining town's cultural side
The Week Recommends Explore this Austrian town, the first rural Alpine destination to be crowned a European Capital of Culture