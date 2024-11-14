Raise your glass at these 7 hotel bars where the vibe is as important as the drinking
Have a pisco sour in Peru and a Bellini in Rome. Or maybe run into Bruno Mars in Vegas.
A hotel bar is more than just a place to grab a cocktail. It can be a peerless location for people watching, a place to strike up conversations and even a mini-local academy where you can learn about the local culture by ordering the region's signature drink. Not every hotel bar tenders its stools the same; at these seven spots, with their impeccable vibes and thoughtful menus, having a good time is all but guaranteed.
BKK Social Club, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River
The BKK Social Club routinely tops "best of" lists, and its lively atmosphere is just one reason why. This "sultry and swish" cocktail bar is in Bangkok, yes, but the bar is an ode to the glamour of Buenos Aires and known for "serving up a killer Negroni flight" and "cocktails with South American flavors," Time Out said. Its signature drink is the Evita, a tangy twist on the classic Negroni, and another winner is the bottled piña colada. These premade offerings are a home run, Food & Wine said, and "work to create a unique five-star hotel bar that ditches pretension in favor of approachability."
Blaue Bar, Hotel Sacher Vienna
For a regal time, head to Blaue Bar. The Hotel Sacher is Vienna's "undisputed grand dame," and you can order a slice of the famous Sacher torte in the bar alongside a cup of tea or "something stronger," The Points Guy said. The crystal chandelier-filled lounge is named after its decor — blue velvet couches, lacquered furnishings, rich brocade walls — and buzzes with a mix of hotel guests, "politicians, movie stars and dignitaries," said Travel and Leisure.
The Coral Room, Bloomsbury Hotel, London
The Coral Room comes alive as the sun sets, with merrymakers pouring in for a cocktail (or two) with friends or Champagne before the theater. The bar is "a tonic for the eyes," Secret London said, "with vibrant colors, parquet flooring, a classic marble-topped bar and other refined features," and the bubbly atmosphere fosters conversations between friends and strangers alike. Consider ordering one of the craft cocktails on the special menu developed in partnership with the West End production of "The Devil Wears Prada." Each, like the Cerulean, is served in a gorgeous glass with its own special flair. A lovely — and strong — concoction made of Silent Pool Gin, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, vermouth and butterfly pea tea, the Cerulean is topped with a tiny edible pink stiletto.
English Bar, Country Club Lima
When in Lima, you must order a tart, herby pisco sour, and the English Bar is known for its especially tasty version. This classic spot "exudes sophistication and glamour," The Points Guy said, and was once the go-to bar for William Faulkner and Ernest Hemingway. With its dimmed lighting, every conversation feels intimate, and while you might plan on coming in for only one drink, the space might pull you in for the night.
Hassler Bar, Hotel Hassler Roma
Despite being in one of Rome's most iconic properties, the Hassler Bar feels like your own little secret. The lounge is "dark and broody," Virtuoso said, with leather upholstery and wood everywhere, but is anything but stuffy. Because of the intimate setting, there is a sense of camaraderie among guests, who chat easily while sipping Prosecco, martinis and cappuccinos. Since opening in the 1940s, the bar has attracted big names, and rumor has it that Princess Diana once shared with the general manager that the bar's Bellini was her favorite.
The Pinky Ring, Bellagio Las Vegas
The Pinky Ring keeps the drinks flowing and music going all night long. Equal parts old school Vegas and uptown funk — after all, it was designed by Bruno Mars — Pinky Ring delivers "glam and grandiosity," Las Vegas Weekly said. To enter the space, revelers must first walk down a hallway lined with Mars' many Grammys; once inside, the cozy booths or dance floor beckon. Mars is known to show up with his band for surprise performances, but what happens here, stays here — it is a strict no phone zone, and while this "might sound inconvenient or even sacrificial, it's the best thing that's happened to nightlife."
Rock Bar, Ayana Bali
Getting to the stunning Rock Bar at Ayana Bali is part of the fun. It sits 46 feet above the Indian Ocean, and "guests have to ride a cable car down a cliff face" to reach it, Travel and Leisure said. The payoff is worth it. Not only are the water and sunset views spectacular, but the drinks stun, too. From your perch, bop along to the music "echoing from the DJ booth carved into stone," or just enjoy observing the festivities.
Catherine Garcia was a guest of The Bloomsbury Hotel.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
