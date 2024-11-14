Raise your glass at these 7 hotel bars where the vibe is as important as the drinking

Have a pisco sour in Peru and a Bellini in Rome. Or maybe run into Bruno Mars in Vegas.

The Coral Room at Bloomsbury Hotel London
The Coral Room at Bloomsbury Hotel is a glamorous gathering spot
A hotel bar is more than just a place to grab a cocktail. It can be a peerless location for people watching, a place to strike up conversations and even a mini-local academy where you can learn about the local culture by ordering the region's signature drink. Not every hotel bar tenders its stools the same; at these seven spots, with their impeccable vibes and thoughtful menus, having a good time is all but guaranteed.

BKK Social Club, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

