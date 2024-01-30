Take a Champagne-drinking tour across the globe

Every time is the right time to drink Champagne. But if you must have an excuse, Valentine's Day — alone or paired up — is a fine reason. From a chic Parisian bar to a parlor in New York City, these seven Champagne-focused bars are superb locations to feel fizzy.

Le Bar at Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris

The Eiffel Tower views are another perk of a stop at Le Bar (Image credit: Dorchester Collection)

A great hotel bar is special. You can people-watch and listen in on conversations, all while enjoying a good drink. At the swanky Le Bar, grab a seat at the transparent bar (it is made from a single piece of resin), and sip your bubbly while smack in the center of the action. The menu has several pages devoted to Champagne, including dozens of brut and rosé options from Dom Perignon.

Be Bubbly in Napa Valley

The atmosphere at Be Bubbly is as effervescent as the name suggests (Image credit: Be Bubbly)

Be Bubbly has quickly made a name for itself in Napa Valley. This vivacious space, lit by chandeliers and neon signs, is the place to go for a glass of Champagne, bottle of rosé or a fizzy flight. It is the first dedicated Champagne bar in Napa, and the friendly, knowledgeable staff is there to answer questions, share suggestions and keep those flutes filled. Order the Regis Ova Caviar Bites, a Be Bubbly specialty of creme fraiche toasts topped with dill, kettle chips and, of course, caviar.

Balthazar in Copenhagen

Balthazar is the first Champagne bar to open in Denmark (Image credit: d'Angleterre)

Balthazar — named in honor of the gargantuan 12-liter wine bottle — is Denmark's first Champagne bar. Connected to the Hotel d'Angleterre, you will want to stay a while, settling into one of the high-backed chairs or taking a stool at the long bar. Balthazar offers Champagne from more than 42 different houses, including Gosset, founded in 1584 and the oldest house in Champagne.

Champagne and Gyoza Bar in Tokyo

Gyoza goes with everything (Image credit: flyingv43 / Getty Images)

You get the best of both worlds at the Champagne and Gyoza Bar. Its mission is to "make people happy with Champagne and delicious cuisine," and they do this with their straightforward approach to both. A glass of effervescent Champagne is a delightful accompaniment to the rich, crackling-skinned gyoza, which come with several sauces for dipping.

Air's Champagne Parlor in New York City

Air's Champagne Parlor wants to make Champagne accessible for all (Image credit: ATU Images / The Image Bank / Getty Images)

At this cozy Art-Deco inspired spot in Greenwich Village, guests can get a crash course in all things Champagne. The team behind Air's Champagne Parlor aims to make the drink more accessible, and their wine book isn't only a menu. It also answers common questions about Champagne, like what is a blend and the difference between vintage and non-vintage Champagnes. There is an eclectic food menu offered as well, in which oysters and caviar are listed alongside popcorn and pigs in a blanket.

Culture Wine Bar in Cape Town

Cheers to a night of Champagne and music at Culture Wine Bar (Image credit: g-stockstudio / Getty Images)

Culture Wine Bar brings the (wine) world to Cape Town. The impressive wine list features "cult classics" and "hidden gems" from around the globe, as well as more than 20 Champagne options and over a dozen methode Cap Classique sparkling wines made in South Africa. The space is warm and inviting, with brick walls and comfortable booths, and there is often live music.

Pop Alleigh in Atlanta

Dom Perignon is on the menu at Pop Alleigh (Image credit: Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

Anything (Champagne-related) is possible at Pop Alleigh. This cute Champagne bar — the first to open in Atlanta — offers Champagne by the glass or bottle, with dozens of vintage and non-vintage selections. They also have multiple flight options, for those who cannot decide or want a taste of many wines. Go all out and try the King of Hearts, featuring Nomine-Renard "Special Club" 2013, Dom Perignon Brut 2013 and Krug Grande Cuvee 169th edition.