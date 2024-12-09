A weekend in Amsterdam: best of the city centre and beyond

Canals, cafés and cultural must-sees in the different districts of the Dutch capital

Amsterdam
Nothing quite like them: the city's centre network of beautifully preserved 17th century canals
(Image credit: Alamy / Nino Marcutti)
By
published

Amsterdam is one of the most popular destinations in Europe, with more than 9 million visitors staying there for at least one night in 2023. But, while it may be well-known as a hotbed of indulgence, there is much more to this beautiful city than the red-light district and those famous coffee shops.

The picturesque city centre, with its museums, galleries and network of Unesco-preserved 17th-century canals, is an obvious draw. But, off the regular tourist track, in Amsterdam's vibrant neighbourhoods, there is so much more to discover – from cultural attractions to sophisticated night spots. Here's our guide to a more grown-up visit to the Venice of the North.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Jaymi McCann
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸