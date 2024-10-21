The best ski resorts for a winter escape

From the Dolomites to the Pyrenees, these are the top ski destinations in Europe

Zermatt Valley and Matterhorn Peak
Zermatt is the 'vision of the Alps that every snow globe aspires to'
(Image credit: Alamy / KH-Pictures)
By
published

As ski season draws ever closer, now is the time to start planning the perfect winter break on the slopes. Whether you're looking for family-friendly fun or thrilling black runs, here are some of the very best ski resorts in Europe.

Baqueira Beret, Spain

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸