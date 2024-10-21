The best ski resorts for a winter escape
From the Dolomites to the Pyrenees, these are the top ski destinations in Europe
As ski season draws ever closer, now is the time to start planning the perfect winter break on the slopes. Whether you're looking for family-friendly fun or thrilling black runs, here are some of the very best ski resorts in Europe.
Baqueira Beret, Spain
From lift passes to lessons, everything in Spain's biggest ski resort is "that bit cheaper than the big names in the Alps", said Rebecca Miles in The Telegraph. Quality isn't sacrificed, either; the Spanish royal family regularly visit their chalet at this resort in the heart of the Pyrenees. There are more than 100 miles of high-altitude slopes to explore, with ski runs suitable for all levels.
Selva Gardena, Italy
"Overlooked by the dramatic Dolomites", Selva Gardena is the highest town in Val Gardena, said Chris Wilson in The Independent. Expect "characterful Tyrolean buildings", with "Austrian-influenced restaurants" and magical sunsets. "Adventurous" travellers can buy a pass for free rein to explore the "dizzying" 745 miles of runs in the Dolomiti Superski area, most of which are best suited to intermediate skiers.
Borovets, Bulgaria
Situated on the northern slopes of Bulgaria's Rila mountain range, Borovets is among the most "underrated and budget-friendly" ski resorts in Europe, said India Jayne-Trainor in Time Out. The town sits at an elevation of 4,430 feet, enjoying "guaranteed powder", and "comfortable" hotels can be found for "less than half the price" of those in Val d'Isère or St Anton.
Kitzbuhel, Austria
With its "cobbled streets" lined with "frescoed mediaeval inns" and "candle-lit restaurants", Kitzbuhel is a "picture of gentle winter perfection", said Gabriella Le Breton in The Times. The surrounding area boasts more than 170 miles of "mostly intermediate-friendly slopes on relatively low-lying pastures". But it's also home to one of the most challenging downhill slopes in the world, and plays a "leading role" in the world of competitive ski racing.
La Grave, France
"La Grave isn't like other ski resorts", said Anna Richards in National Geographic. The resort has just one piste but "not because this is a tiny, low-level station"; the rest is a "long, quiet, adventurous route" that is entirely off-piste. You'll need to be an experienced skier to "tackle" La Grave, and "it's best to hire a chaperone" for exploring. Take the cable car to the top for "spectacular" views spanning the Écrins National Park and La Meije glacier.
Zermatt, Switzerland
The "vision of the Alps that every snow globe aspires to", Zermatt is "preposterously pretty", said Jen Murphy in Condé Nast Traveller. Visitors arrive by the "incredibly scenic" Gornergrat train to be greeted by stunning views of the Matterhorn peak – "a great slab of a mountain that has inspired more Victorian legends, chocolate bars and reveries than any other". Skiing here is "high, dry and cruisey" and the food "rivals that of any ski resort anywhere".
