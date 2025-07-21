Sowaka: a fusion of old and new in Kyoto

Japanese tradition and modern hospitality mesh perfectly at this restored ryokan

Old-world Japanese charm meets modern boutique hotel
Entering Hotel Sowaka in Kyoto's famous Gion district feels like stepping onto the set of the Disney+ series "Shōgun". Guests leave their shoes – and any expectations of a typical hotel stay – at the front door and enter an establishment where old-world Japanese charm meets modern boutique hotel.

The building is 110 years old and for its first century housed a tearoom. When the Sowaka was opened in 2018 (and its annexe in 2019), the tearoom's outdoor cooking stoves and well were preserved – a symbol of the current owners' regard for its history. A low-ceilinged hallway of Japanese plaster and varnished dark wood lead to a lounge with tatami mat floor, wooden beams and stylish contemporary furniture that lets the building do the talking.

