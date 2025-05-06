Holy mate-trimony: the rise of 'friendship marriages'

Young people in China, Japan and the US are saying 'I do' to platonic unions, to alleviate social pressure or loneliness and access financial benefits

For many singles in China, a friendship marriage helps escape family pressure and societal prejudice
By
published

China's marriage rate may have plunged to a record low last year, but at least some of the country's singles are saying yes – albeit to a different type of arrangement.

A small but growing number of young people are "marrying their best friends", said the South China Morning Post. The so-called "friendship marriage" trend involves two people becoming legal spouses, often living together in a relationship based on "shared values and interests" – but without ties of romantic love or sex.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

