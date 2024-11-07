Why China's young people are rejecting marriage

Changing attitudes and a slowing economy are contributing to a slump in weddings

China wedding couple
Around 4.74 million Chinese couples were married in the first three quarters of 2024, a 16.6% decline from last year
(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)
By
published

China has recorded a drop in marriage registrations for the first nine months of 2024, heightening fears of a demographic crisis in the country.

Despite a "sweeping government campaign to boost matrimony and encourage births", said CNN, marriages and births are both "plummeting", posing a "major challenge" for China's leaders.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸