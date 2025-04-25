At home with the Clooneys: is arguing with your partner healthy?

The actor and his wife claim to have never argued during their decade-long marriage

George and Amal Clooney
George and Amal Clooney married in 2014 and have twin daughters, who were born in 2017
By
published

"Never go to bed angry" is commonly thought to be the key to a successful marriage, but that's a problem George Clooney seemingly hasn't had to deal with.

The American actor told a CBS TV show this week that he and his wife Amal have never argued in their 10-year marriage, joking that they were still "trying to find something to fight about".

