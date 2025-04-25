At home with the Clooneys: is arguing with your partner healthy?
The actor and his wife claim to have never argued during their decade-long marriage
"Never go to bed angry" is commonly thought to be the key to a successful marriage, but that's a problem George Clooney seemingly hasn't had to deal with.
The American actor told a CBS TV show this week that he and his wife Amal have never argued in their 10-year marriage, joking that they were still "trying to find something to fight about".
But is arguing in a relationship "something to be feared", or are those boasting of a marriage without conflict "missing the point?", said Ian Leslie in The Independent.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Normal to argue'
Clooney's remarks have split opinion, with some thinking it sounds like the "idyllic" or "perfect relationship", while others assume he's not "telling the whole truth".
The 63-year-old has in fact been "doubling down" on his "no-fighting" claim, having made the remark in another interview in 2022, and he seems to carry a "chill, not-gonna-argue-with-you nature", said Vanity Fair. His human rights lawyer wife Amal has "attributed their harmony mostly to luck and a lack of cynicism".
It could be argued, however, that this "boring entente" is due to having "millions in the bank" and multiple homes, so the "ordinary domestic jeopardy" has been "stripped away", said Michael Odell in The Times. The "consolation prize" for everyone else is that "George and Amal are weird". It is "normal to argue" and "no bust-ups means there is no stress in the relationship, no emotional highs or lows".
However, while it might be difficult to believe this "picture of eternal marital bliss", just because many relationships are "unceasingly stressful and combative", that "doesn’t mean that everyone else’s are", said The Guardian.
'Conflict is information'
"Every person is different", and it's not as simple as saying "yes or no" to what is the ideal relationship, said Leslie in The Independent. Some studies show that couples who are "quite emotional about the conflict or passionately argue" are "still likely to be together and satisfied" in the years to come.
That's because "conflict is information" and when you're in an argument, you are "learning about what your partner really, truly thinks and feels, which you might not know or see straight away". In other words, with each conflict, you learn something new about your partner and "see your partner afresh".
In a relationship free of conflict, it could be that both partners are looking to "actively avoid arguments" and neither is revealing their "true feelings to one another". This can "build resentment under the surface", relationship expert Annabelle Knight told the Daily Mail.
Arguments can, in fact, "strengthen a relationship", but only if they are approached with "empathy, open communication and compromise". Not arguing is also not "necessarily a red flag", particularly if it comes from "a place of mutual understanding, strong communication skills and emotional maturity".
Conflict with your partner "shouldn’t be that scary", said Leslie, and in "healthy relationships, arguing can almost be like a good habit that you can practice".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
Quiz of The Week: 19 - 25 April
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why was Pope Francis controversial in Argentina?
Podcast Plus, could marriage increase your risk of dementia? And what is the true cost of that viral pistachio chocolate?
By The Week UK
-
Geri Halliwell-Horner shares her favourite books
The Week Recommends Former Spice Girl chooses works by Oscar Wilde, Maggie O'Farrell and Philippa Gregory
By The Week UK
-
When did divorce begin?
The Explainer Couples have always split up, but the institution has undergone major changes over the years
By David Faris
-
The micro-cheating phenomenon
In The Spotlight Relationship buzzword covers a host of 'seemingly small betrayals'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
-
Men think they're doing their share of housework. They're not.
In the Spotlight The gender gap is taking a toll on women's mental health and is not showing signs of getting better.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
-
Wolfs: 'comedy thriller' stumbles despite George Clooney and Brad Pitt
Talking Point While the crime caper might 'pleasingly pass a Saturday night' its star-studded duo cannot ultimately salvage it
By The Week UK
-
The couples who run their marriage like a business
In the Spotlight Using business principles in the home touted as a potential solution to gender disparity in domestic labour
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
-
The sleep-divorce trend: Is sleeping apart better for married couples?
In the Spotlight Couples are jumping into separate beds or bedrooms and say it is doing wonders for their marriage
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
-
Boysober: the rebranding of female celibacy
Under the Radar Voluntarily abstaining from sex is gaining traction as a feminist choice amid erosion of reproductive rights and dating app fatigue
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
-
Polyamory is having a moment(s)
In the Spotlight The latest in loving more — and those who want less of it
By Scott Hocker, The Week US