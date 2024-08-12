The couples who run their marriage like a business

Using business principles in the home touted as a potential solution to gender disparity in domestic labour

Increased organisation could share the domestic load more evenly, but even the most practical couples appear to draw the line at corporate jargon
Power lunches, weekly feedback meetings and financial integration – these might not sound particularly romantic but some couples believe that running their relationship like a company is the key to domestic bliss.

Modern technology offers endless ways to organise our lives but is managing your marriage like a company the key to solving problems or enabling them?

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

