Men think they're doing their share of housework. They're not.

The gender gap is taking a toll on women's mental health and is not showing signs of getting better.

The gender divide 'continues to linger.'
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The household gender divide is as old as time. Studies show that even in progressive (heterosexual) households, women tend to do more of the housework than men. Is there any hope of change?

Men "seem to think" they are doing their fair share of the chores, said The Washington Post. A YouGov survey revealed that 81% of men living with partners "responded with confidence" that they were pulling their weight around the house. But statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics tell a somewhat different story: Women "cooked, cleaned and did yard work" for nearly two hours a day, according to the study. Their male partners did only half that amount. But that is more housework than men used to do — and the increased chore time is coming largely in the form of meal preparation. "Men are gaining," said the Post.

