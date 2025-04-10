The micro-cheating phenomenon

Relationship buzzword covers a host of 'seemingly small betrayals'

Photo composite illustration of a couple hugging while one looks at other people on a phone
The advance of technology and the work-from-home era has created more opportunities for micro-cheating.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Have you 'liked' a model's beach photos on Instagram, exchanged direct messages with an ex-partner, or had semi-flirty chats with a colleague? Then be careful, you might be "micro-cheating".

These "seemingly small betrayals" are being classified under a relationship "buzzword", said Self. But what is micro-cheating and is all this behaviour so sinister?

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

