5 password habits that put you at risk

These common — and understandable — password shortcuts are a hacker's dream

illustration of a person typing on a laptop with a password/username interface overlaid on the image
'More than half of people admitted that they use familiar names in their passwords'
(Image credit: Userba011d64_201 / Getty Images)
David Faris's avatar
By
published

Anyone who has gritted their way through a mandatory employee cybersecurity training understands that hackers are gunning for our passwords, which have become the Holy Grails of dark web schemers. A compromised password can give criminals access to everything from your credit card number to your Social Security information, and the fallout can be an enormous hassle. Yet most people are too busy to spend much time thinking about password management or are operating on well-intentioned but extremely dated advice. What can individuals do to stay ahead of the next phishing operation?

Don't use iterations of an existing password

David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

