'Much needs to be done to rein in the global cyberscam industry'

'Myanmar's scam centers require a global response'

The Washington Post editorial board

Scammer compounds are "run by Chinese criminal syndicates mostly based in Myanmar's lawless border regions," but "so far, little coordinated effort has been made to stop them," says The Washington Post editorial board. Since "no central U.S. agency exists specifically for victims to report cyberscams, there's little reliable data." A "global approach would be even more effective." Since "Americans and Chinese are the primary victims, Washington and Beijing should cooperate to combat the syndicates."

'Guns are not just for conservative white men'

David Yamane at The Hill

The "longstanding diversity of gun owners has accelerated" as "part of a broader shift in the center of gravity of U.S. gun culture," says David Yamane. This is "more diverse and inclusive than America's historic gun culture because, unlike hunting, for example, security is a universal human concern." Guns are "still often associated with a specific image: conservative, rural, white, heterosexual and cis male," but that "stereotype doesn't tell the whole story."

'To stop Trump's Gaza plans, Palestinians need solidarity and support'

Omar Barghouti at The Guardian

Palestinians have "presciently responded to 'Donald Trump's plan' even before he spat it out," says Omar Barghouti. Inciting for the "forced displacement of Palestinian genocide survivors constitutes a 'continuation' of the genocide." It's an "attempt to normalize the commission of atrocity crimes and to achieve through U.S. imperialist bullying what Israel's military prowess has utterly failed to accomplish." To "defeat Trumpism and the rising wave of fascism worldwide, broad-tent, inclusive, anti-racist alliances are more important than ever."

'The enduring magic of reading out loud'

Julia Cho at The Boston Globe

"Reading aloud together feels like an oddly subversive act, given the siren call of screens and scrolling," says Julia Cho. It "forces us to slow down and pay attention. We humbly fumble our words sometimes. We hear beautiful sentences uttered aloud." This "shouldn't be relegated to bedtime with young children." Books "offer us nuance, meaning, and things to 'weigh and consider,'" so "perhaps reading them aloud to each other is the act of courage we all need."

