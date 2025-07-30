Senate confirms Trump loyalist Bove to top court

The president's former criminal defense lawyer was narrowly approved to earn a lifetime seat

Emil Bove testifies before Senate for appellate court nomination
Bove's confirmation provided a 'tacit Senate endorsement of the president's efforts to bend the justice system to his will'
What happened

The Senate Tuesday night confirmed Emil Bove, the controversial Justice Department official who previously served as one of President Donald Trump's criminal defense lawyers, to a lifetime seat on the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

