August 20 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons include NATO leadership, Putin's views on mail-in voting, and Donald Trump's National Guard deployments

By
published

This cartoon depicts leaders of NATO countries and Volodymyr Zelenskyy trying to push a reluctant Donald Trump atop a crumbling pedestal labeled “U.S. Leadership”. One carries an American flag that is torn and tattered.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin and the Chick-fil-A cow mascot. The Chick-fil-A cow holds its usual sign, which reads “Eat More Chikin”. Putin holds a sign that reads, “Ban Mail-In Voting— Putin.”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is set in a family room where a man sits in a chair next to a sleeping dog. The man watches TV where the show about to start is called “America’s Weirdest National Guard Troop Deployments”.

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set in a classroom where a teacher and students are watching a girl at the front of the class talking. The girl at the front says, “If you followed my blog and podcast, you know what I did on my summer vacation.”

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set at a lunch break during peace talks between Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Donald Trump. The three are eating pizza. Zelenskyy, who has no pizza on his plate, points at Putin and says, “Now he stole my pizza!” Putin looks devious. Trump says, “OK, he keeps 20% pie. We split the pepperoni rights. And he swears he won’t do it again until he gets hungry.”

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows a donkey and an elephant in suits looking at a large canvas filled with a giant jumble of squiggly lines. The donkey says, “Tribute to Jackson Pollock?” The elephant holds a pen and says, “Or, as I like to call it, our new redistricting map!”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, two dinosaurs watch a giant comet labelled “Distractions” about to crash into a mountain. One dinosaur says, “OK, but still release the Epstein files!”

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts a smiling Zohran Mamdani speaking to Donald Trump. Mamdani says, “Government should control the means of production.” Trump, who wears a suit with the Intel, Nvidia, and US Steel logos responds, “Commie”.

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this two-panel cartoon, Donald Trump says “An expert on rigged elections says mail-in voting is bad.” In the next panel, Trump is with Vladimir Putin and says, “Tell ‘em Vlad!”

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set in a living room where a man and woman watch Donald Trump on television. Trump holds a sign that has the words “Mail In Voting” crossed out and says, “The president determines elections.” The woman on the couch asks, “Isn’t it the other way around?”

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

