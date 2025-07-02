Senate passes GOP megabill after Alaska side deal

The pivotal yes vote came from Sen. Lisa Murkowski, whose support was secured following negotiated side deals for her home state Alaska

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 1: Dozens of amendments are displayed next to napping reporters in the Press Gallery off the Senate Chamber as the Senate stayed in session throughout the night at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 1, 2025 in Washington, DC. Republican leaders are pushing to get President Donald Trump&#039;s so-called &quot;One, Big, Beautiful Bill,&quot; Act through Congress and to his desk before the July 4 Independence Day holiday.
Dozens of amendments are displayed next to napping reporters in the Press Gallery off the Senate Chamber as the Senate stayed in session throughout the night on July 1, 2025
What happened

After an all-night voting session, the Senate Tuesday narrowly passed President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful" tax bill, sending the measure back to the House for a final vote. Three Republican senators — Rand Paul (Ky.), Susan Collins (Maine) and Thom Tillis (N.C.) — joined all 47 Democrats in opposing the bill, forcing Vice President J.D. Vance to break the tie, 51-50. But the pivotal yes vote came from Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), whose support was secured after hours of negotiations that resulted in several side deals for her home state.

