GOP races to revise megabill after Senate rulings

A Senate parliamentarian ruled that several changes to Medicaid included in Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" were not permissible

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) talks about the Republican policy bill
Democrats are 'unified against the package as a tax giveaway for the wealthy at the expense of American safety net programs'
What happened

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough dealt Republicans a setback Thursday as they scrambled to get the GOP's massive "One Big Beautiful Bill" to President Donald Trump's desk by his July 4 deadline. MacDonough said several changes to Medicaid were not permissible under the Senate rules Republicans are using to pass the bill with a simple majority, leaving a $250 billion hole in their budget math.

