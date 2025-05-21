Trump twists House GOP arms on megabill
The bill will provide a $350 billion boost to military and anti-immigration spending and 'cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs'
What happened
President Donald Trump visited House Republicans Tuesday to pressure holdouts on his multitrillion-dollar tax and spending bill, which House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) wants to vote on as soon as Wednesday.
Who said what
Trump was "brought in to seal the deal" at a "pivotal moment" as "negotiations are slogging along" on his 1,116-page package of tax cuts, $350 billion boost to military and anti-immigration spending and "cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs," The Associated Press said. His entreaties and arm-twisting "appeared to do little to resolve the rifts that have plagued the measure for weeks," The New York Times said, but Johnson's subsequent "behind-the-scenes negotiations" with restive factions "appeared to have yielded some progress."
The bill's fate could determine whether Trump "regains the momentum he had early in his second administration or sees his agenda stall," The Washington Post said. The "economic and political stakes are enormous," The Wall Street Journal said. If the bill passes, Trump "could take credit for delivering tax cuts ahead of the midterms," but if it falters, voters "could instead be focused on the economic fallout from his trade agenda."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Nonpartisan analysts say the bill could "add $3 trillion to $5 trillion to the federal government's $36.2 trillion in debt," Reuters said. According to a new Congressional Budget Office estimate, it would also "lead to increased assets for the richest Americans, while reducing them for the lowest-income households," Politico said.
What next?
The House Rules Committee is meeting overnight to finalize the package for a floor vote. If the House passes the legislation, it goes to the Senate.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
New FDA chiefs limit Covid-19 shots to elderly, sick
speed read The FDA set stricter approval standards for booster shots
-
Book reviews: 'Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age' and 'Mark Twain'
Feature Navigating pregnancy in the digital age and an exploration of Mark Twain's private life
-
Richard Bausch's 6 favorite books that are worth rereading
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, and more
-
Pirro: Trump turns to another loyalist
Feature Trump appoints Jeanine Pirro, a 2020 election denier, as U.S. attorney
-
Hate pays: Making $770K from a racist rant
Feature A Minnesota mom made $770,000 after being caught on camera calling a 5-year-old boy a racial slur
-
Medicaid: Will millions lose coverage?
Feature House Republicans have proposed a plan to cut Medicaid coverage for millions to help fund the GOP's tax cuts
-
The military: Hegseth's escalating culture war
Feature The Pentagon is ordering military academies to purge their libraries of books on race, gender, and discrimination
-
A running list of Trump's conflicts of interest
In Depth A potential Qatari plane is the latest in a series of problematic connections
-
U.S. hits brakes on trade war with China
Feature The Trump administration agreed to a 90-day tariff pause with China
-
Trump defends $400M jet gift on Mideast tour
Feature Trump's Middle East tour sparks alarm over plan to turn the Qatari jet into an Air Force One
-
Trump DOJ said to pay $5M to family of Jan. 6 rioter
speed read The US will pay a hefty sum to the family of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot on January 6