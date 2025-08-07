ICE scraps age limits amid hiring push

Anyone 18 or older can now apply to be an ICE agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: A federal agent walks past portraits of U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance as he patrols the halls of the Ted Weiss Federal Building on August 04, 2025 in New York City. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is offering new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recruits signing bonuses of up to $50,000 and student loan forgiveness as the agency is seeking to meet U.S. President Donald Trump’s goal of hiring 10,000 new ICE agents and deporting a million people a year.
ICE 'promoted the age-limit changes on social media,' casting deportation raids as 'epic and even cinematic'
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it was dropping its age requirements for new ICE applicants as it rushes to hire 10,000 agents following a massive infusion of funding from Congress.

