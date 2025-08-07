ICE scraps age limits amid hiring push
Anyone 18 or older can now apply to be an ICE agent
What happened
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it was dropping its age requirements for new ICE applicants as it rushes to hire 10,000 agents following a massive infusion of funding from Congress.
Previously, applicants had to be between 21 and 40, but DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on Fox News there was no longer a "cap on how old you can be" and anyone 18 or older could apply.
Who said what
DHS said it was waiving age limits "so even more patriots" could join President Donald Trump's mass deportation effort, though all recruits must still undergo a "medical screening, drug screening and complete a physical fitness test." ICE is touting an "eye-catching bonus of up to $50,000" and other perks for new recruits, The Associated Press said, and it "promoted the age-limit changes on social media with enthusiastic tones," casting deportation raids as "epic and even cinematic."
The new policy has "prompted questions" about whether ICE was "having trouble attracting qualified candidates," said The Hill. Many other law enforcement agencies are "also struggling to attract new hires," Scripps News said, and "ICE has a more controversial mission."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
More than 100 FEMA employees have been "involuntarily reassigned" to ICE to "help vet and process new hires," The Washington Post said. DHS said the reassignment would last 90 days and would not "disrupt FEMA's critical operations." But several "officials said forcing this many people to take reassignments during hurricane season, when the agency is already stretched thin," could "greatly slow operations," according to the Post.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Trump's global tariffs take effect, with new additions
Speed Read Tariffs on more than 90 US trading partners went into effect, escalating the global trade war
-
August 7 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include the presidential fitness test, NPR cuts, and parental discretion at the WNBA
-
Can Donald Trump get Zelensky and Putin into the same room?
Today's Big Question Trump might get the leaders together for a photo op but brokering a peace deal won’t be easy
-
Trump's global tariffs take effect, with new additions
Speed Read Tariffs on more than 90 US trading partners went into effect, escalating the global trade war
-
House committee subpoenas Epstein files
Speed Read The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for its Jeffrey Epstein files with an Aug. 19 deadline
-
'America is becoming a nation of homebodies'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Discriminating against DACA students'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
India rejects Trump threat over Russian oil
Speed Read The president said he would raise tariffs on India for buying and selling Russian oil
-
NY's Hochul vows response to Texas gerrymander
Speed Read Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to play ball with redistricting that favors the Democrats
-
ICE in the fields
Feature American agriculture relies on undocumented workers. What happens now that they're being deported?
-
Texas Democrats exit state to block redistricting vote
Speed Read More than 51 legislators fled the state in protest of the GOP's plan to redraw congressional districts