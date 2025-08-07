ICE scraps age limits amid hiring push

What happened

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it was dropping its age requirements for new ICE applicants as it rushes to hire 10,000 agents following a massive infusion of funding from Congress.

Previously, applicants had to be between 21 and 40, but DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on Fox News there was no longer a "cap on how old you can be" and anyone 18 or older could apply.

Who said what

DHS said it was waiving age limits "so even more patriots" could join President Donald Trump's mass deportation effort, though all recruits must still undergo a "medical screening, drug screening and complete a physical fitness test." ICE is touting an "eye-catching bonus of up to $50,000" and other perks for new recruits, The Associated Press said, and it "promoted the age-limit changes on social media with enthusiastic tones," casting deportation raids as "epic and even cinematic."



The new policy has "prompted questions" about whether ICE was "having trouble attracting qualified candidates," said The Hill. Many other law enforcement agencies are "also struggling to attract new hires," Scripps News said, and "ICE has a more controversial mission."

What next?

More than 100 FEMA employees have been "involuntarily reassigned" to ICE to "help vet and process new hires," The Washington Post said. DHS said the reassignment would last 90 days and would not "disrupt FEMA's critical operations." But several "officials said forcing this many people to take reassignments during hurricane season, when the agency is already stretched thin," could "greatly slow operations," according to the Post.