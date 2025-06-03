Depleted FEMA struggling as hurricane season begins

FEMA headquarters as active hurricane season starts
The agency is 'months behind schedule in its preparations for the hurricane season'
What happened

Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson left staff "baffled" Monday when he told an all-hands meeting "he had not been aware the country has a hurricane season," Reuters said. Richardson, who took over in May and has no disaster management experience, said FEMA would stick with last year's hurricane plan instead of a new plan he had promised would be finished two weeks ago.

