Hurricane season is here. How will Trump's FEMA respond?

An internal review says the agency is not ready for big storms

The Trump administration wants to leave disaster preparedness to individual states
When disaster strikes, FEMA is there. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has led America's response to storms, wildfires and other catastrophes for decades, but that is changing under President Donald Trump. As a result, coastal states may struggle as hurricane season arrives.

Trump is moving to "weaken FEMA and shift disaster response to the states," said the Los Angeles Times. The president made his preferences clear after January's devastating California wildfires. "You don't need FEMA," Trump said then. "You need a good state government." Under that approach, FEMA is undergoing "layoffs, budget cuts, grant cancellations and other challenges" while leaving states to fend for themselves. But California and other states are "struggling to keep pace" with more frequent and more intense disasters brought on by climate change.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

