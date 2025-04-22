DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse stolen from eatery
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen while she dined with family at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.
What happened
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen while she was dining with her family at an upscale burger restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., Sunday night, she and her office said Monday. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed a CNN report that Noem's purse contained her driver's license, passport, DHS access badge, apartment keys, medication, blank checks and about $3,000 in cash.
Who said what
Noem's "entire family was in town," and "she was using the cash withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities and Easter gifts," DHS said in a statement. Noem's around-the-clock Secret Service detail was at the restaurant, Capital Burger, but did not notice the purse being taken from underneath her seat, according to CBS News. Security footage subsequently showed an unknown white male in a medical mask taking her handbag and walking out of the restaurant, CNN said.
"This is a security breach that actually has high consequences," CNN law enforcement analyst Jonathan Wackrow said, "and it needs immediate and further review." Secret Service details "tend to give" protectees "a lot more room" at private events, former agent Dan Mihalek told The Washington Post. "They're not going to stand over her while she's having Easter dinner with the family."
What next?
The Secret Service is leading an investigation into the handbag theft. The D.C. police department said local police were not involved in the probe.
