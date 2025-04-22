DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse stolen from eatery

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen while she dined with family at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Colombia
'This is a security breach that actually has high consequences'
What happened

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen while she was dining with her family at an upscale burger restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., Sunday night, she and her office said Monday. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed a CNN report that Noem's purse contained her driver's license, passport, DHS access badge, apartment keys, medication, blank checks and about $3,000 in cash.



