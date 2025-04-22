Trump stands by Hegseth amid ouster reports
The president dismissed reports that he was on the verge of firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over a second national security breach
What happened
President Donald Trump Monday said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was "doing a great job" and dismissed reports he was on the verge of firing him over a second instance in which Hegseth allegedly shared secret war plans on an unsecured Signal group chat.
The White House and Pentagon criticized but did not deny reports that Hegseth, using his private phone, posted the Yemen strike details to a group that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer.
Who said what
NPR reported Monday that the White House had "begun the process of looking for a new leader at the Pentagon." That's "fake news," and Trump is "strongly behind" Hegseth, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X. Trump and Hegseth blamed "disgruntled" former employees for leaking the story. Leavitt told Fox News the "entire Pentagon" was "working against" Hegseth.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Trump views Hegseth as victim of a "smear campaign" and likes his "performance and 'look'" in front of the camera, The Wall Street Journal said. But "Central Casting can become problematic if all they're doing is generating questions of instability," a person close to the White House told Politico.
Trump is reluctant to fire Hegseth because that "would effectively validate the news reports detailing the mess at the Pentagon," Politico said. But "he's not out of the woods, because the turmoil inside the Defense Department is real." Trump "always expresses support for his team — right until he doesn't and you read about it in the tweet the next day," a person familiar with Trump's thinking told The Washington Post.
What next?
Hegseth should take responsibility for his security lapses, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said, but the "ultimate responsibility here" lies with Trump for selecting an inexperienced "former weekend TV host" to run the Pentagon. If a Democrat did what Hegseth reportedly did, "we would be demanding a scalp," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a former Air Force general, told reporters. "He's acting like he's above the law — and that shows an amateur person."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Today's political cartoons - April 22, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - Earth Day, pollen season, and more
By The Week US
-
Wine-tasting in Tuscany
The Week Recommends From biodynamic vineyards to historic cellars, the picturesque region is a wine lover's dream
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
-
Ukraine-Russia: is peace deal possible after Easter truce?
Today's Big Question 'Decisive week' will tell if Putin's surprise move was cynical PR stunt or genuine step towards ending war
By The Week UK
-
Corruption: The road to crony capitalism
Feature Trump's tariff pause sent the stock market soaring — was it insider trading?
By The Week US
-
How 'China shock 2.0' will roil global markets
Feature An overflow of Chinese goods is flooding the global market. Tariffs won’t stop it.
By The Week US
-
Retribution: Trump calls for prosecution of critics
Feature Trump targets former officials who spoke out against him, sending a warning to future whistleblowers
By The Week US
-
Hegseth reportedly shared war plans in 2nd group text
Speed Read The defense secretary sent information about an attack in Yemen to a Signal group chat that included his wife and brother
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
El Salvador's CECOT prison becomes Washington's go-to destination
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Republicans and Democrats alike are clamoring for access to the Trump administration's extrajudicial deportation camp — for very different reasons
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
-
Supreme Court takes up Trump birthright appeal
Speed Read The New Jersey Attorney General said a constitutional right like birthright citizenship 'cannot be turned on or off at the whims of a single man'
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
-
Court slams Trump, senator visits Ábrego García
Speed Read The case 'should be shocking not only to judges' but all Americans with an 'intuitive sense of liberty'
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
The anger fueling the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez barnstorming tour
Talking Points The duo is drawing big anti-Trump crowds in red states
By Joel Mathis, The Week US