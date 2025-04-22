Trump stands by Hegseth amid ouster reports

The president dismissed reports that he was on the verge of firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over a second national security breach

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth talks to reporters at Easter egg roll
The 'ultimate responsibility here' lies with Trump for selecting an inexperienced 'former weekend TV host' to run the Pentagon
What happened

President Donald Trump Monday said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was "doing a great job" and dismissed reports he was on the verge of firing him over a second instance in which Hegseth allegedly shared secret war plans on an unsecured Signal group chat.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

