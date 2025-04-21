Hegseth reportedly shared war plans in 2nd group text

The defense secretary sent information about an attack in Yemen to a Signal group chat that included his wife and brother

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer
It is 'hard to see' Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 'remaining in his role for much longer'
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared detailed, sensitive plans for an imminent attack on Yemen with a second Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, The New York Times and other news organizations reported Sunday.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

