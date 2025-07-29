Judge halts GOP defunding of Planned Parenthood

The Trump administration can't withhold Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood, said the ruling

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Clinic escort volunteers stand outside of the Planned Parenthood in the Financial District neighborhood of Manhattan on April 16, 2021 in New York City. The Biden administration&#039;s Department of Health and Human Services has begun the process of undoing a Trump administration policy, known as Title X, that stripped federal family-planning dollars from clinics that refer patients for abortions, a move that drove Planned Parenthood to withdraw from the program.
The Trump administration is trying to 'indirectly squeeze clinics' into dropping their abortion services
What happened

A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled Monday that the Trump administration can't withhold Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood under a provision of the recently passed Republican "big, beautiful" megabill. The preliminary injunction, a nationwide expansion of a narrower order issued earlier this month, comes as the White House works to defund the women's health care provider, citing its abortion services.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

