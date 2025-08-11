Trump sends FBI to patrol DC, despite falling crime
Washington, D.C., 'has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world,' Trump said
What happened
President Donald Trump has reassigned up to 120 FBI agents to patrol the streets of Washington, D.C., at night for at least a week, The Washington Post and The New York Times said Sunday.
According to Reuters, Trump is also "preparing to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington." He vowed to ramp up federal forces in D.C. and threatened a federal takeover of the capital after prominent DOGE official Edward "Big Balls" Coristine was injured in an Aug. 3 carjacking attempt.
Who said what
D.C. "has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world," Trump said Saturday on social media. "It will soon be one of the safest!!!" Trump has "repeatedly slammed" Washington as "unsafe, filthy and badly run," The Associated Press said, but Mayor Muriel Bowser's government can "legitimately claim to have reduced the number of homicides and carjackings, both of which spiked in 2023."
Violent crime in D.C. fell 35% last year, to the lowest level in three decades, and is down another 26% so far this year, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police data. If Trump's "priority is to show force in an American city, we know he can do that here," Bowser said on MSNBC Sunday. "But it won't be because there's a spike in crime."
The reassigned FBI agents are drawn mostly from the Washington Field Office's counterintelligence, public corruption and other divisions and have "minimal training in traffic stops," the Post said, and "little expertise or training in thwarting carjackers." The "roughly 900" FBI agents redeployed for immigration enforcement in recent months have similarly found it "challenging" to "make meaningful contributions" to their assignments, the Times said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Trump was expected to elaborate on his plans Monday at a press conference he said would be on "Crime and 'Beautification'" in the capital.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Aug. 11 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include solar power shunned by Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin's appetite for Ukraine, and another distraction from the Epstein files
-
Celebrating Cézanne in Aix-en-Provence
The Week Recommends The beautiful city is paying tribute to its most famous son with a series of cultural events
-
Crossword: August 11, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
DHS preps for major ICE expansion, rankling local law enforcement
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As the Trump administration positions ICE as the primary federal police force, its recruitment efforts have been met with a less-than-enthusiastic response
-
Trump officials reinstating 2 Confederate monuments
Speed Read The administration has plans to 'restore Confederate names and symbols' discarded in the wake of George Floyd's 2020 murder
-
Trump nominates Powell critic for vacant Fed seat
speed read Stephen Miran, the chair of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers and a fellow critic of Fed chair Jerome Powell, has been nominated to fill a seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors
-
JD Vance rises as MAGA heir apparent
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The vice president is taking an increasingly proactive role in a MAGA movement roiled by scandal and anxious about a post-Trump future
-
Congress should 'step in' to block Trump's White House ballroom makeover
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
ICE scraps age limits amid hiring push
Speed Read Anyone 18 or older can now apply to be an ICE agent
-
Trump's global tariffs take effect, with new additions
Speed Read Tariffs on more than 90 US trading partners went into effect, escalating the global trade war
-
House committee subpoenas Epstein files
Speed Read The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for its Jeffrey Epstein files with an Aug. 19 deadline