US officials share war plans with journalist in group chat

Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a Signal conversation about striking Yemen

National security adviser Michael Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
A group of top Trump administration officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, discussed detailed operational plans on striking Yemen in a group text conversation on Signal, Jeffrey Goldberg said at The Atlantic Monday.

