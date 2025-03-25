Is it safe to share state secrets with the US?

Accidental top-level leak stokes security concerns from America's allies

Elon Musk and Donald Trump&#039;s cabinet
Even before the incident, Washington's intelligence-sharing partners had began to assess the need to become more reserved about what they can risk sharing with US partners.
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

"I have never seen a breach quite like this". That was the damning assessment of Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, after he was accidentally added to a group chat on Signal where top US defence and intelligence officials were discussing confidential war plans to strike Houthi rebels in Yemen.

This major security "botch" will only further stoke concerns that have "repeatedly been raised about intelligence sharing with the US" under Donald Trump's administration, said Sam Blewett at Politico.

