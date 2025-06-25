Can Nato keep Donald Trump happy?

Military alliance pulls out all the stops to woo US president on his peacemaker victory lap

Donald Trump
Trump touched down in The Hague in a self-congratulatory mood, which most Nato leaders are unlikely to want to puncture
(Image credit: Remko De Waal / ANP / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump arrived at this year's annual gathering of Nato leaders fresh from brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

While the US president comes looking to brandish his credentials as a peacemaker, for European officials the goal of the summit is "simple", said Politico: "keep it short, keep it smooth – and keep Donald Trump from blowing it up."

