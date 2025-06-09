Are the UK and Russia already at war?

Moscow has long been on a 'menacing' war footing with London, says leading UK defence adviser

Photo composite illustration of a Russian bear eyeing a map of the UK
Britain is 'a problem for Russia', galvanising Western support for Ukraine
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Russia is "at war" with the UK, according to a top UK defence expert and former chief adviser to the White House on Russia. "We're in pretty big trouble," Fiona Hill told The Guardian, describing a Britain caught between "the rock" of Vladimir Putin's intransigent Russia and "the hard place" of Donald Trump's unpredictable US.

While there has certainly been no formal declaration of hostilities between London and Moscow, Russia has long been "menacing the UK in various different ways" congruent with a war footing, said Hill. She cited "poisonings, assassinations, sabotage operations, all kinds of cyberattacks and influence operations" with Britain as a target.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

