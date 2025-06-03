Is UK's new defence plan transformational or too little, too late?

Labour's 10-year strategy 'an exercise in tightly bounded ambition' already 'overshadowed by a row over money'

Photo composite illustration of Keir Starmer alongside piles of military equipment and money
Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled the SDR, promising to make Britain a 'battle-ready, armour-clad nation' with an army of 100,000, new submarines, drones, and AI integration.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)
By
published

Keir Starmer has finally unveiled his long-awaited Strategic Defence Review but there are already questions about how much it will really achieve, and when.

The 130-page report of the review, led by former defence secretary and Nato secretary general Lord Robertson, sets out the UK's defence strategy for the next decade. It calls for a move to a "war-fighting readiness" and the creation of a "defence dividend", using security investment to drive growth. Facilitating this will be a move to a "New Hybrid Navy", combining aircraft, drones, warships and 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines, a "10-times more lethal army" and a "next generation RAF", among a host of other recommendations.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸