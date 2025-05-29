How will the MoD's new cyber command unit work?

"The keyboard has become a weapon of war," said Defence Secretary John Healey. Over the past two years, the Ministry of Defence has been subjected to 90,000 cyberattacks associated with hostile states like Russia and China, the ministry revealed yesterday: more than double the number in the previous two years.

This "intensifying" level of cyberwarfare "requires us to step up our capacity to defend", said Healey at the UK military's cyber HQ at MoD Corsham in Wiltshire yesterday, as he outlined plans to invest more than £1 billion in artificial intelligence and a "hacking army", as part of the government's long-awaited defence review.

