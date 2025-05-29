How will the MoD's new cyber command unit work?
Defence secretary outlines plans to combat 'intensifying' threat of cyberattacks from hostile states such as Russia
"The keyboard has become a weapon of war," said Defence Secretary John Healey. Over the past two years, the Ministry of Defence has been subjected to 90,000 cyberattacks associated with hostile states like Russia and China, the ministry revealed yesterday: more than double the number in the previous two years.
This "intensifying" level of cyberwarfare "requires us to step up our capacity to defend", said Healey at the UK military's cyber HQ at MoD Corsham in Wiltshire yesterday, as he outlined plans to invest more than £1 billion in artificial intelligence and a "hacking army", as part of the government's long-awaited defence review.
Healey pledged to give the Armed Forces more power to actively target hostile states, including a new cyber command unit to coordinate offensive capabilities. "Ways of warfare are rapidly changing," he said, and the UK is "facing daily cyberattacks on this new front line".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
For the last five years, the National Cyber Force has "conducted hacking operations" for the military, as part of a "joint venture" between the MoD and GCHQ (the UK's intelligence, cyber and security agency), said The Telegraph. But Healey has announced a new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command unit to work alongside the NCF, which would unite all the UK's cyber personnel currently working across GCHQ, the MoD and other government units to "fight enemies on the web".
The new unit will also "oversee a £1 billion investment in upgraded targeting systems": an AI network that would connect all three branches of the Armed Forces and filter the massive amounts of data generated, "enabling quicker decisions on the battlefield". This "digital targeting web", to start operating in 2027, is known as a "kill web".
While the specific details of Britain's "offensive cyber capabilities are a secret", its vulnerabilities are less so. There is currently a "significant gap" between the threat and the government's ability to defend against it. "Crumbling government computer systems have been outpaced by cybercriminals", a Commons public accounts committee report warned this month, and the government is "lacking experts with cyber skills".
When asked whether the MoD was bolstering its capacity to attack hostile states, Healey answered: "Yes." That's the first time a minister has been "so explicit about launching a cyberattack on another country", said The Times. They have "never before confirmed" such attacks – although they've been "open" about targeting terrorist groups. Healey "fell short of admitting Britain was fighting a cyberwar with Russia", but he did admit the "intensity" of Russia's cyberattacks was "stepping up".
One reason behind the rising numbers of attacks is that the military is "getting better at spotting the attempts", said Sky News. But the attacks are also "becoming more sophisticated".
Still, some experts are "sceptical" about the new unit, said the Financial Times. "Obviously, electronic warfare and cyber are critical," said one serving reserve officer anonymously. "But I'm not sure the way to cut through bureaucracy is to create more organisations and layers."
The new "kill web" aims to "knit together data" and "translate it into better intelligence about what an adversary is doing", but "on a larger scale than current software". But defence officials "insisted that no single system or company would provide the whole picture". One described it as a "system of systems".
What next?
The defence review, announced by Labour last year, will be published on Monday – and unlike with previous reviews, "military chiefs have been blocked from talking about it in public", said The Times. But a "chunk of it" will focus on autonomy and cyber. The MoD has already said that promising recruits will be "fast-tracked into specialist roles to tackle cyber threats".
Of course, there is always a risk that a cyberattack against Russia could "provoke a more devastating response". But Moscow's attacks have been "so prolific" that the MoD is redirecting resources to strike enemies "before they have a chance to strike first".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Why Irish traditional music is having a moment
In The Spotlight Frustrations with isolation and technology credited for reviving 'auld' trad tunes
-
Mrs Warren's Profession: 'tour-de-force' from Imelda Staunton and daughter Bessie Carter
The Week Recommends Mother-daughter duo bring new life to George Bernard Shaw's morality play
-
The origins of the Taiwan Strait crisis
In Depth For over 75 years, the Republic and People’s Republic of China have confronted each other across the Taiwan Strait, a highly contested sea passage separating the two nations
-
What are the different types of nuclear weapons?
The Explainer Speculation mounts that post-war taboo on nuclear weapons could soon be shattered by use of 'battlefield' missiles
-
The secret lives of Russian saboteurs
Under The Radar Moscow is recruiting criminal agents to sow chaos and fear among its enemies
-
Ukraine-Russia: is peace deal possible after Easter truce?
Today's Big Question 'Decisive week' will tell if Putin's surprise move was cynical PR stunt or genuine step towards ending war
-
The state of Britain's Armed Forces
The Explainer Geopolitical unrest and the unreliability of the Trump administration have led to a frantic re-evaluation of the UK's military capabilities
-
What's behind Russia's biggest conscription drive in years?
Today's Big Question Putin calls up 160,000 men, sending a threatening message to Ukraine and Baltic states
-
Is the 'coalition of the willing' going to work?
Today's Big Question PM's proposal for UK/French-led peacekeeping force in Ukraine provokes 'hostility' in Moscow and 'derision' in Washington
-
Russia's spies: skulduggery in Great Yarmouth
In the Spotlight 'Amateurish' spy ring in Norfolk seaside town exposes the decline of Russian intelligence
-
Can Ukraine make peace with Trump in Saudi Arabia?
Talking Point Zelenskyy and his team must somehow navigate the gap between US president's 'demands and threats'