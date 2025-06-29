How drone warfare works

From Ukraine to Iran, it has become clear that unmanned aircraft are rapidly revolutionising modern warfare

An armed fibre-optic drone in Ukraine
(Image credit: Getty/ Global Images Ukraine / Contributor)
The impact of drones on the war in Ukraine has been astonishing. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have transformed the conflict.

According to Ukrainian commanders, drones have been responsible for 80% of Russian combat casualties this year, and a similar proportion of damage to equipment; Ukraine says that drones destroyed 89,000 Russian targets in May alone.

