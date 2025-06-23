How far would Russia go for Iran?

US air strikes on Islamic Republic represent an 'embarrassment, provocation and opportunity' for Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin seen at a wreath-laying ceremony this weekend at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow&#039;s Alexander Garden
(Image credit: Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow, hoping to secure a tangible show of support from one of his country's most important international allies.

As Vladimir Putin weighs up how to respond to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the answer will come down to "what is stronger", said Euronews: "the desire to make money on expensive oil and divert the world's attention from Moscow’s war on Ukraine or the fear of losing the ties and contracts built up over the years in the region".

Elliott Goat, The Week UK

