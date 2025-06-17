Iran's allies in the Middle East and around the world

Tehran will look to region's proxies and other authoritarian 'Crink' states for backing in its war with Israel

Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's principal strategy under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been to use the likes of Hezbollah as its first line of defence
(Image credit: Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
published

Iran is facing its greatest existential threat since the 1980s but its allies have so far managed only a very muted response.

The Islamic Republic, which has described Israel's attacks on its territory as a "declaration of war", can call on the support of the "Axis of Resistance", made up of political and militant groups in the Middle East. Iran is also part of the so-called Crink group of authoritarian nation states that includes China, Russia and North Korea. With starkly different ideologies and competing strategic objectives, this coalition is better understood as a "marriage of convenience" – and also "desperation", said The Washington Post.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸