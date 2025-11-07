‘This is where adaptation enters’

‘The future of climate leadership will be measured in resilience’

Natalie Unterstell at Time

The “more we heat the planet, the harder it becomes to cool it down,” says Natalie Unterstell. The COP30 conference “must be the moment leaders admit that the world is no longer transitioning on a stable planet.” Let’s “stop seeing adaptation as a failure to prevent climate change, and start seeing it as readiness to lead.” The “real question isn’t ‘how much climate change can we absorb,’ but ‘who among us can rebuild, protect, and thrive amid constant disruption?’”

‘Is gambling really threatening the integrity of sports?’

Jay Caspian Kang at The New Yorker

People have “always bet on sports,” and it “will take a while to sort out whether we are seeing a new epidemic of betting or if the people who used to bet illegally are just doing it in the open now, where they can be counted,” says Jay Caspian Kang. We “shouldn’t lie to preserve abstract ideas such as fandom and integrity, nor should we pretend that the first bet on a football game happened on an iPhone.”

‘Will a great night for Dems and democracy mean Trump doubles down?’

Will Bunch at The Philadelphia Inquirer

Democrats “won everything everywhere on Tuesday by stressing two core principles: Their opposition to authoritarian rule by Trump, and an emphasis on actually caring about families’ struggles,” says Will Bunch. Voters “can send a message to Trump, but they can’t likely get rid of him for another 38 months.” Democrats’ “big night on Tuesday all but ensures that Trump will try to double down on dictatorship.” The “blue tsunami is about to collide with a big, ugly wall.”

‘Allowing Houthi propaganda on European broadcast networks is moral surrender’

Moammar Al-Eryani at The Jerusalem Post

It is “both astonishing and profoundly troubling that Europe’s satellites continue to beam the propaganda of an armed group designated by many as a terrorist organization,” says Moammar Al-Eryani. The “Iran-backed Houthis armed group broadcasts daily messages of hate, violence, and jihad.” By “allowing these hijacked state channels to continue broadcasting under Houthi control,” Europe is “not just facilitating extremist propaganda; it is violating basic principles of international law, media regulation, and national sovereignty.”

