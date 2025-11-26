Political cartoons for November 26

Wednesday's political cartoons include a peace deal for Ukraine, constitutional oaths, and the I.R.S. explained

Donald Trump hands a paper labeled Peace Deal to a turkey labeled Ukraine. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;By Thanksgiving, either your signature or your stuffing will be on this contract.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A caricature of Donald Trump dressed as a Disney-esque villain stands next to a male soldier dressed in camouflage and holding an automatic rifle. The solder says, &amp;ldquo;My oath is to the constitution.&amp;rdquo; Trump yells, &amp;ldquo;TREASON!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An axe-wielding Donald Trump chases after a scared turkey labeled &amp;ldquo;Polls&amp;rdquo; in this political cartoon.

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in a suit stands outside the IRS office in Washington DC. The U.S. Capitol building is in the background. The sign in the window reads: &amp;ldquo;IRS. How the system works. Pay your taxes here. Get dysfunctional federal govt. in return.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a wordless four-panel cartoon about climate change. In the first four panels, a man speaks at the United Nations&amp;rsquo; COP30 environmental summit. He speaks in images, including a warming Earth and then suggests solar panels and wind turbines for energy. In the final panel, the man is crushed by a downward striking fist with an American flag sleeve.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Vladimir Putin is dressed as a pilgrim in this cartoon. A turkey labeled &amp;ldquo;Ukraine&amp;rdquo; is at left. Putin looks at the turkey as he secretly reaches a hand behind his back to get a sharp-looking axe about to be handed to him.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A caricature of a male politician in a suit stands outside the U.S. Capitol building. He says, &amp;ldquo;Hey kids! Wanna be a U.S. Senator or a congresperson? You&amp;rsquo;ll get: Loyalty tests, vilifications, probes, accusations, indictments, death threats. And eventually you&amp;rsquo;ll go to prison or resign in ignominy.. But what a trip!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump holds a presidential pardon and stands in a group of worried-looking turkeys. He says to a Secret Service agent, &amp;ldquo;Which one of them donated the most for my ballroom?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon is titled MEGA BARGAINS!. It&amp;rsquo;s made up of six small illustrations in one larger panel. The first is two people talking and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Smile! (Free).&amp;rdquo; The next is &amp;ldquo;Exercise and fresh air (Free!)&amp;rdquo; and shows a man walking with his dog. The third is &amp;ldquo;Shut your phone off! (Free!)&amp;rdquo; and shows a phone with the words &amp;ldquo;No! Wait! Please!&amp;rdquo; written on the screen. The fourth shows a man asking for change on the street with a sign that says &amp;ldquo;anything helps&amp;rdquo; and the label is &amp;ldquo;Help the needy! (Almost free).&amp;rdquo; The fifth says &amp;ldquo;Boycott Amazon (Free)&amp;rdquo; next to a cardboard box. The final image shows two men angry with each other. They swear at each other. This image is labeled, &amp;ldquo;Hate on someone you don&amp;rsquo;t know! (Free! And SO easy!)

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A large male pilgrim sits at the Thanksgiving table next to a smaller male and female pilgrim in this cartoon. The smaller male and female pilgrim look askance at their small piece of turkey. The larger pilgrim is labeled &amp;ldquo;Data Centers.&amp;rdquo; He&amp;rsquo;s eating the whole rest of the turkey, which is labeled &amp;ldquo;H20 and electricity supplies.&amp;rdquo; He looks at the other two and says, &amp;ldquo;Bon appetit!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

