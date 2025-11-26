Political cartoons for November 26
Wednesday's political cartoons include a peace deal for Ukraine, constitutional oaths, and the I.R.S. explained
Vaccine critic quietly named CDC’s No. 2 official
Speed Read Dr. Ralph Abraham joins another prominent vaccine critic, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro behind bars after appeals run out
Speed Read He will serve 27 years in prison
Trump’s Ukraine peace talks advance amid leaked call
Speed Read Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is set to visit Russia next week
Political cartoons for November 25
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include the cost of housing, the DOJ's house of cards, and spotting seditious behavior
Political cartoons for November 24
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include vaccine falsehoods, agreement on Epstein, and comedy with James Comey
Political cartoons for November 23
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include a Thanksgiving horn of plenty, the naughty list, and more
5 red-carpet ready cartoons about Donald Trump's reception of Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Cartoon Artists take on the affordability crisis, 'things happen', and more
Political cartoons for November 22
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include Trump's autopen, war for oil rebranded, and more
Political cartoons for November 21
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Epstein Files review, oil rigs, Jamal Khashoggi's assassination, and more
Political cartoons for November 20
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include impending Epstein Files release, Marjorie Taylor Greene embraced by Dems, Saudi Arabia's human rights record, and more
Political cartoons for November 19
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include the discontinued penny, Donald Trump's price list, grocery prices, and more