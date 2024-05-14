Crink: the new autocractic 'axis of evil'

China, Russia, Iran and North Korea make up the 'axis of totalitarian states' colluding to undermine the West

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands during a meeting in Beijing on October 18, 2023
Last October Vladimir Putin visited his counterpart Xi Jinping in China, which has provided a 'trade lifeline' for Russia since the Ukraine invasion
(Image credit: Sergei Guneyev / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Britain faces "the most dangerous" years since the end of the Cold War, with an "axis of authoritarian states" colluding against the West, said the UK prime minister.

The UK and its allies must belatedly acknowledge the growing collusion among China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, Rishi Sunak said. This axis is "determined to end western values", which would mean "an end of human rights and the rule of law", former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith told The Times

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

