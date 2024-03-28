How the Russia-Ukraine conflict has spread to Africa

Ukraine is attempting to strengthen its alliances on the continent to counter Russia's growing presence

Vladimir Putin banner in Burkina Faso
Support for Russia is becoming much more visible in some African countries
(Image credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images)
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK
published

More than two years into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both sides remain largely stationary with little progress to be found. Yet the human and economic impact of the war across the globe continues to be strongly felt.

These repercussions are now taking a significant toll on politics and the lives of people in Africa, a continent in which Russia has sought a "growing influence" over recent years, said Gavin Mortimer in The Spectator. In particular, President Vladimir Putin has sought to extend his reach in western and central Africa, capitalising on political instability to gain access to the region's resources.

The Explainer Russia Ukraine Russo-Ukrainian War Africa
