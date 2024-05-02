Is international law falling apart?

Conflict in Gaza is testing the strength of the two intergovernmental courts in The Hague

Illustration of the scales of justice splintered and riddled with bullet holes
Neither Israel nor the United States recognises the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in The Hague
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Israeli officials reportedly fear that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior government figures.

Such a move, which might extend to Hamas leaders, "would probably be seen in much of the world as a humbling moral rebuke, particularly to Israel", over the war in Gaza, said The New York Times.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

