'Libel and lies': Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial

Israeli PM takes the stand on charges his supporters say are cooked up by a 'liberal deep state'

Protester wearing Benjamin Netanyahu mask during an early trial phase on 5 April 2021 in Jerusalem
The trial is causing a 'deep political rift in Israel about Netanyahu's character'
Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court on Tuesday to testify in a corruption trial that could see him imprisoned for up to a decade if he's found guilty.

The long-running legal troubles of Israel's prime minister "bitterly divided Israelis and shook Israeli politics through five rounds of elections" – even before the 7 October attack by Hamas, and the regional turmoil it sparked, "swept Netanyahu's trial off the agenda", said Reuters.

