The EU's landmark AI Act 'rushed' out as countdown begins on compliance

'We will be hiring lawyers while the rest of the world is hiring coders' – Europe's warning about new AI legislation

Cameras and sensors on the ceiling of a cashierless Sensei Continente Labs supermarket in Lisbon, which uses artificial intelligence to track consumers' purchases
Cameras and sensors on the ceiling of a cashierless Sensei Continente Labs supermarket in Lisbon, which uses AI to track consumers' purchases
(Image credit: Jose Sarmento Matos / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published
inthe explainer

The EU's pioneering legislation to regulate AI is set to come into force next month, despite criticisms that it is incomplete, ambiguous, and stifling to the tech industry. 

The first law of its kind anywhere in the world, the EU Artificial Intelligence Act aims to protect citizens from potentially harmful uses of AI by regulating companies within the EU, without losing ground to AI superpowers China and the US

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Artificial Intelligence World News Europe Technology Eu European Union Laws
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸