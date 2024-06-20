How AI is used in UK train stations

Image recognition software that can track passenger emotions pits privacy concerns against efficiency and safety improvements

Photo collage of people walking off a busy London Underground train. Each person is overlaid with a little vignette stating their age, whether they paid their fare, mood, jump risk, and political affiliation. The London Underground logo is in the middle of the image.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Thousands of passengers passing through some of the UK's busiest train stations have been scanned with AI cameras that can predict their age, gender and even predict their emotions.

Newly released documents from Network Rail, obtained by civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, reveal how people travelling through London Euston, London Waterloo, Manchester Piccadilly, Leeds and other smaller stations have had their faces scanned by Amazon AI software over the past two years.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

