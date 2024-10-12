Assisted dying: will the law change?

Historic legislation likely to pass but critics warn it must include safeguards against abuse

Campaigners from Dignity in Dying organisation take part in a rally outside Houses of Parliament in support of assisted dying, April 2024
The notion of the right to die is 'profoundly important', but it comes with a host of logistical and ethical issues
(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Future Publishing / Getty Images)
This country is on the brink of profound change, said Catherine Pepinster in The Daily Telegraph – "a change to how we view life and death". 

Next week, legislation on assisted dying will be tabled in the Commons by the Labour MP Kim Leadbeater (who topped the ballot to introduce a private members' bill). And it has every chance of passing. 

