Keir Starmer's first 100 days: how did they go?

Honeymoon period dominated by rows over gifts and infighting but there are 'signs of a progressive philosophy emerging'

Keir Starmer in Brussels, 2 October 2024
Keir Starmer hopes the 30 October Budget will be another re-set moment
(Image credit: Olivier Matthys/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer's first 100 days in power have not exactly gone to plan.

Labour's supposed honeymoon period has been dominated by far-right riots, "Freebie-gate", rows over winter fuel payment cuts, infighting and Starmer's own plummeting approval ratings.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸