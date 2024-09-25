What could Labour's housing policy look like?

The government is determined to shake up the housing sector after regaining power for the first time in 14 years

aerial view of houses
A major overhaul of the housing sector has been promised at the Labour Party conference
(Image credit: Getty Images/Justin Paget)
By
published

Labour has vowed to "get Britain building" in the latest hints of the new government's housing policy.

Speaking at Labour's annual party conference this week, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said Labour is "tackling the Tories' housing emergency", warning that the "simple aspiration" of a safe, secure and affordable home is "further out of reach than ever".

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 

