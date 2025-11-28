4 often overlooked home maintenance tasks that could cost you later

Your to-do list likely does not need another item added to it. But when it comes to home maintenance, putting off those seemingly small, annoying tasks — think trimming your trees or vacuuming behind your refrigerator — can lead to that much more of your time and money getting taken up later.

Consider the less-than-fun task of cleaning out your gutters. If done yourself, it could take 30 minutes to an hour, maybe a little longer depending on the size of your home , or you could shell out “$100 to $200 for a pro to do the job,” said AARP . But skipping that chore can lead to a backup in rainwater, which can get under your roof or into your walls; the consequent home repairs are likely to cost you “around $3,800.”

Here are four home maintenance tasks that may cost you big — unless you get ahead of them. Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

1. Clearing out your gutters

It’s a recommendation worth repeating: Clean out your gutters. “Gutters and downspouts divert water from your home during a storm, preventing erosion, mildew damage and foundation problems,” said Zebra , an insurance comparison platform. All of these are issues you probably want to avoid with your home. By checking the gutters to ensure proper drainage and clearing out any debris like leaves or bird nests that may be preventing it, you can avoid the chance of those much more costly, involved repairs.

2. Trimming your trees

Tree trimming is another task that can be easy to put off, especially since it is not always easy to reach branches yourself, and the cost of hiring someone is not necessarily that small. The “national average cost of tree trimming services is $550,” with more trees leading to a bigger bill, said personal finance website GOBankingRates , citing data from HomeGuide. However, doing so can “prolong the life of your roof (a nearly $9,500 replacement job on average) and gutters (typically about $1,200 to replace), while also slowing the growth of the tree’s roots, which could save you $5,000 or more in foundation damage,” said AARP.

3. Getting your heating and cooling systems serviced

Unfortunately, “many people don’t consider having a professional maintain their HVAC equipment until it’s too late and a breakdown has already occurred,” said Ben Baca, an implementation manager at SmartAC.com, to U.S. News & World Report . But regular check-ins are essential not only for ensuring interruption-free heating and cooling for your home, but for some types of systems’ safety, too. Routine servicing can also help make sure your system is running as efficiently as possible, which can in turn save you money on bills.

4. Cleaning your dryer vent and fridge coils

Your dryer and refrigerator are two large home appliances you probably do not think much about, until, one day, they stop working so well. But regular cleanings will help keep both humming along. A clogged dryer vent “can make your dryer less efficient and can start a fire,” which is why it is essential to clean out at least once a year, said Ramsey Solutions , a personal finance site. Similarly, you should “gently brush and vacuum” the coils on the back of your fridge “once a year to stop the fridge from needlessly working overtime.”