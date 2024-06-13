Pros and cons of renting
One-third of households in the UK are rented, but the vast majority of people aspire to own their own home
"An Englishman's home is his castle", according to the old saying, reflecting the cultural importance of the home as a symbol of independence and security. For the majority of Britons, that still means owning the property they live in.
"If there's such a thing as a British dream, it's to own the roof over your head," wrote French journalist Agnès Poirier for The Guardian back in 2016 – "and then sell it for a stonking profit".
Currently, around two-thirds of UK households are owned by the occupier, either with a mortgage or outright. The remaining third rent their property – but owning still remains the ultimate aim for most, with a 2023 survey for the National Residential Landlords Association finding that 76% of tenants want to buy at some point.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Pro: low commitment
While the risk of a large rent increase or even eviction always hangs over tenants, the lack of permanence in a rental agreement cuts both ways. For younger people looking for the freedom to pursue study or travel opportunities, or those whose careers might require relocation, a fixed-term or rolling contract is often a far more attractive prospect than the financial and legal commitment of owning property.
Con: insecurity
Although tenants do have some legal protections, a renter's housing security is dependent to a large degree on their landlord, who can decide to increase the rent or end the tenancy. Critics of the current housing system say that much of this instability could be avoided if the UK adopted more tenant-friendly laws similar to those seen in countries like France and Germany, where eviction is only permitted in limited circumstances and rent rises are subject to strict controls.
In England, a Renters (Reform) Bill that would have ended no-fault evictions is among a raft of legislation shelved by the dissolution of parliament. Labour has pledged to end no-fault evictions and introduce "rent stabilisation" measures if it is elected.
Pro: affordability
The cost of renting versus owning a property is relatively small – just £27 per month, according to research by Halifax published in the FT Adviser. However, where affordability really becomes an issue is when it comes to accumulating a deposit. Whereas a typical tenancy agreement might ask for a deposit of one month's rent, as of February 2024 the average house deposit for a first-time buyer had risen to £53,414. With the prospect of saving tens of thousands of pounds out of reach for many, renting remains the most affordable option.
Con: restrictions
Not being responsible for repairs and maintenance work is one attractive feature of renting, but the flip side is that tenants are often subject to limitations on how they can use their home. For instance, landlords can impose restrictions on who can live in the property, prohibit tenants from keeping pets, or bar them from making any significant alterations to the decor.
Scotland has already taken steps to give renters more power, including proposals in the Housing Bill currently under consideration at Holyrood which would ensure tenants are allowed to "keep pets and decorate their homes", said the BBC.
Pro: convenience
Home maintenance can be a stressful and costly headache for homeowners, especially if major problems arise. In a rented property, arranging for repairs, overseeing the work and paying for it is the responsibility of the owner rather than the tenant. Generally, a tenant is only required to treat the property with reasonable care and report any issues to their landlord promptly.
Con: no equity
While renting might be more affordable than buying, the downside is that renters are not accumulating any equity in the property – in other words, they are paying someone else's mortgage.
Property is considered one of the most reliable investments you can make, as prices tend to grow reliably over time. So those who can afford to buy but choose to rent are missing out on an asset that could become very valuable – particularly in later life. "People are increasingly looking at their main home as a way of supplementing their pension provision," Lucian Cook, residential research director at Savills estate agents, told The Financial Times.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.
-
Zanele Muholi at Tate Modern: a 'delightful' yet 'devastating' show
The Week Recommends The acclaimed South African photographer captures their subjects with 'unflinching directness'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
8 touring productions to see this summer before they end their runs
The Week Recommends Is four movie adaptations sufficient for one season?
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Macron's high-stakes election gamble in France
Talking Points Will Marine Le Pen's far-right party take power?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How is your mortgage rate determined?
The Explainer The Federal Reserve is partly to blame, but so are various personal financial factors
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What to consider when buying a holiday home
The Explainer There are plenty of benefits to owning a second home but some councils, locals and lenders are fighting back
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Where will mortgage rates head in 2024?
The Explainer Homebuyers are hoping a reprieve is somewhere on the horizon
By Becca Stanek Published
-
Early repayment fees: does forking out to remortgage pay off?
In Depth Homeowners considering switching mid-deal as mortgage rates rise may face hefty charges
By Hollie Clemence Published
-
RBS offers coronavirus mortgage holidays
Speed Read Taxpayer-owned bank follows measures taken in virus-struck Italy
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
'Mortgage prisoners': are borrowers being unfairly held on expensive loans?
Speed Read Regulator to investigate reports of homeowners being refused loans that would reduce mortgage costs
By The Week Staff Published
-
Mortgage tricks to avoid – and what to do instead
In Depth New rules have made mortgages harder to come by, but trying to trick the banks could backfire
By Ruth Jackson Published
-
Remortgage now and save £2,600 on a £100,000 mortgage
In Depth Mortgage interest rates are at an all-time low, so now is the time to fix your payments
By The Week Staff Published